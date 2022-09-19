Elahi govt hanging by a thread: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif. —APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif said on Sunday that Pervaiz Elahi’s Punjab government was hanging by a thread and the thread could break any time.

Asif further said that it is unfortunate that the opposition is playing politics over the appointment of the army chief.

In a statement, he said the issue of appointment of army chief should not be discussed as politicising the appointment of army chief would harm the institution.

He said PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif will visit Pakistan soon.

“If Nawaz Sharif wants to come to Pakistan tomorrow, I want him to come today,” he said and added that justice should be done to Nawaz Sharif.

Khwaja Asif said, “We are not running away from the elections and the next general election will be held in August 2023.”