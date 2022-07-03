Imran Khan is fulfilling India’s agenda: Khawaja Asif

Federal Minister for Defence Affairs Khawaja Asif. — APP/File

Federal Minister for Defence Affairs Khawaja Asif Sunday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is fulfilling India’s agenda as his “only mission is to weaken Pakistan’s nuclear programme”.



Speaking to journalists today, the minister said that the former prime minister is creating divisions in the defence establishment.

“He [Khan] can neither be loyal to the soil nor anybody else as he isn’t loyal to his own blood," Asif said, adding that he has had the shock of his life after the alleged audio of his wife, Bushra Bibi, surfaced.

“He is seeking an apology from the US as well,” the defence minister said.

Later, speaking during Geo News programme "Nayi Baat", the defence minister said that the former prime minister is attacking institutions because he has lost power; however, “he should be ashamed of levelling allegations against the institutions.”

“In the past, we too criticised the institutions but never levelled allegations,” he said, adding that till the time Khan was in power he liked all these things which he has been commenting on now.



Regarding the alleged leaked audio of former first lady Bushra Bibi — in which she could be heard instructing PTI's Dr Arsalan Khalid to run traitor trends on social media — Asif said that if they [PTI] claims the audio to be manipulated they can get if tested through forensics.

“The PTI can file a petition in the court and we can get the leaked audio verified through forensics from a third party,” he said.