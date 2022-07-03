Imran Khan. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in the past had declared Bushra Bibi a housewife and a spiritual guide. However, Bushra Bibi has often been accused of running the affairs of the party from the back but till now no specific evidence had come to the fore.

Imran Khan, while talking to his social media teams, had said that he had never seen anyone stooping this low the way they had attacked Bushra Bibi. She was not a public figure or a politician and she had never come before anyone.

Imran Khan had also said that Bushra Bibi had no bank account, so they were targeting her friend because they didn’t find anything about him.

Shibli Faraz and Farukh Habib had also defended Bushra Bibi in the media as purely a housewife and claimed that she had nothing to do with politics.

Shehbaz Gill had also defended her on various occasions, saying these people had attacked the first lady during the last three and a half years. He said that she was not into politics nor had she ever given any statement or reaction to any political news. He had also said that they had no right to defame her by using words such as "Jadoo Tuna, Mantar [exorcism], etc."