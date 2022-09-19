Fatima ruled out of Asia Cup

LAHORE: Fast bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of the ACC Women’s T20 Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh, from October 1.
Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League.
The PCB Medical panel after investigating the injury advised her a four-week rest.
Fatima, who featured for Barbados Royal in the CPL, was also not part of the first phase of the preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from August 30 to September 2. Her replacement will be announced later, said the PCB.
Meanwhile, Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club, Muridke, to undergo a 10-day camp starting on Monday (tomorrow). The national side will fly out for Bangladesh on September 28.
Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan
Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar
Player support personnel: Ayesha Ashhar (team manager), Saleem Jaffer (bowling coach), Mauhtashim Rashid (fielding coach), Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (analyst) and Rifat Gill (physiotherapist).
