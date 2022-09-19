 
September 19, 2022
Qaumi Tarane Ka Fasana

September 19, 2022

The Indus Valley School of Art & Architecture’s Liberal Arts Programme is hosting a talk by Ali Raj, a PhD communications candidate at the Columbia University. Titled ‘Qaumi Tarane Ka Fasana’, the event will be held in Lecture Hall 3 at 4pm on September 20. Call 021-111-111-487 for more information.

