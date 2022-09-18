POA declares PHF elections legal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has declared Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) election legal, endorsing the elected officials' tenure for the next tenure (2022-26).

As per the affiliation letter issued by POA, Brig. (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar was declared President PHF, Syed Haider Hussain Secretary General and Shahid Parvez Bhandara Treasurer. Their affiliation with the POA will be for the next four years.

“We have conducted free and fair elections with the POA and the International Hockey Federation (FIH) endorsing our elections for the next four years,” Khokhar told 'The News'.

Secretary General of POA Khalid Mahmood, while talking to 'The News' from Bangkok where he was attending the Asian Boxing Association meetings, confirmed that the POA has endorsed the PHF election and has issued a letter in this respect.

“Affiliation letter for the four-year constitutional term (2022-26) of the officials elected in the PHF elections was also presented by the POA secretary to the secretary PHF Haider Hussain. As per the affiliation letter issued by POA, Brig. (R) Sajjad Khokhar, Haider Hussain, and Parvez Bhandara will be part of the affiliated unit of POA,” the POA secretary said.

“Since the PHF has met all the requirements, their elections have been declared genuine and legal. Our observer has also monitored their elections and the letter to this effect has been issued,” he added.