141 test positive for dengue, death toll rises to six

Rawalpindi : The dengue fever outbreak that has already entered into intense phase in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has so far claimed six lives from the region while in the last 24 hours, another 141 patients have been tested positive for the infection taking the total number of patients reported from the region to over 2000 on Thursday.

According to details, death of another patient from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to two while four patients belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory have already lost their lives due to dengue fever. Data collected by ‘The News’ on Thursday reveals that another 69 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking tally to over 1065 while confirmation of 71 patients from the federal capital has taken the total number of patients registered from ICT to 943.

It is alarming that the number of admitted patients to the three teaching hospitals in town including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital is continuously on the rise. On Thursday morning, as many as 230 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the allied hospitals of which 150 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection through NS1 test.

According to District Health Department Rawal­pindi, three of the admitted patients were in critical condition at High Dependency Unit of BBH while rest of the patients was in stable condition on Thursday morning.