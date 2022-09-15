Ex-PM Imran Khan talking to media as he appears before the JIT. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, after ignoring the hearings thrice, appeared before the joint investigation team (JIT) on Wednesday, which had been formed for probing a terrorism case against him.



He arrived at the SSP office for the hearing as per the directives of an anti-terrorism court (ATC) that extended his pre-arrest bail for the second time on Monday. He was summoned to record his statement before the JIT over his derisive remarks against a female additional sessions judge and officers of the Islamabad Police.

The former prime minister reached the office of SSP (Investigations) Farhat Kazmi amid tight security after he was directed by the Islamabad High Court to join the investigations in the case. The chief justice also barred the police from submitting a challan in the terrorism court and adjourned the case till Sept 15. The PTI chief had also submitted his one-page written response to the JIT, but he was asked to appear in person to record his statement.

The sources said that Imran Khan claimed that the police investigators were not providing access to him. The JIT asked in particular 21 questions regarding the case, registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). The PTI chairman responded to all queries and also submitted a 2-page written reply before the investigation team.



People engaged in the investigation told this correspondent that the PTI chief cooperated with the JIT members and replied every question without showing any arrogance or rudeness. He stuck to his previous standpoint that he did not cross the limits during his speech, added the sources. “Imran Khan was in casual frame of mind about his solemn offence committed against the judiciary, saying that he meant taking legal action against the judge and he did not threaten her,” the sources added.

“The government tortured Shahbaz Gill inhumanly for his political opposition and the report submitted before the Islamabad High Court attested that Shahbaz Gill was targeted,” the PTI chief, explaining his narrative, said in his written reply. When asked that he did not use the word “legal action against the judge in his speech”, Imran Khan replied, “There is always a difference between the speech delivered in public meetings and words spoken in a room. But I did not mean to threaten or disgrace the judge,” Imran Khan clarified.

Imran Khan was asked by the SP Investigation Wing, followed by other members of the investigation team, “Are you aware that team members of the joint investigation team and especially investigation officer of the case are receiving threats from unknown people?” He replied that he was unaware of such threats to the IO and members of the investigation team.

“Do you think that cases lodged against the key leaders of the PTI are pending in different investigation agencies and PTI is using political tactics to get favourable decisions or to defuse their gravity of the cases?” Imran Khan said “Disagree”.

“No offence cognisable under terrorism act was committed in my speech, delivered at the F/9 Park,” Imran Khan maintained and added that he did not threaten the judge, but his viewpoint in his speech was to take legal action against the judge.

The sources said that the PTI chairman stayed for about an hour with the investigation team and replied to every question. At the end, he handed over his written reply to SP Investigation Wing Rukhsar Mehdi and left the office.

Later, talking to the media, Imran said that the terrorism case against him had become a joke to the world because the world knows the definition of terrorism. “I appeared before the JIT despite knowing it is a joke,” he said, adding that telling the government officials that legal action would be pursued against them over “custodial torture” did not fall under the terrorism definition. He said headlines were flashed all over the world that Imran Khan had been booked for terrorism.

“I want to give a message to the nation that in 26 years of my politics, every step has always been taken by me within the ambit of the Constitution and law. That was why I appeared before the JIT.”

He warned the government that the more he and his party would be pushed to the wall, the stronger it would emerge.

About his next round of demonstrations, Imran said “the wait is going to be over because when I will give a call, the imported government will not be able to withstand it. We are getting ready this month; now a sea of people will be coming out in front of you.”

Referring to the Shahbaz Gill episode, he said “if you tell a government official that you will take legal action against him for custodial torture, as Gill was abducted, stripped naked and tortured for two days, and also subjected to sexual violence, it was not terrorism at all.”

The PTI chairman said that there were reports of the IMF and World Bank that Pakistan was going towards the Sri Lanka-like situation. The economy was not being handled efficiently by this government. Despite the IMF programme, the rupee is falling, inflation is increasing, industries are closing and unemployment is on the rise, Imran Khan claimed.

“There is only one solution to all these crises and that is fair and transparent election in the country,” he added. The PTI chairman said the rulers were trying to stop the PTI coverage on the media and social media. They did the same to YouTube. FIRs were registered against anchors who supported him [Imran]. Two anchors went abroad to evade illegal action against them, the PTI chairman added.

“On the one side, they are saying, there is flood, telling us not to do politics due to floods, and, on the other hand, they are trying their best to crush our party. “My challenge to the government is that the day I will give a call, you will not be able to withstand it, because people are already abusing you. You cannot go in the public in this situation,” Imran warned.

Meanwhile, he took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Congratulations to Punjab govt for delivering on another PTI commitment with launch of Insaf Academy -- the first Educational portal in Pak of this magnitude. 7,000+ lectures, quizzes & MCQs. Every house becomes a school providing free education for students of grades 9-12.”