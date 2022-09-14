Imran Khan appears before JIT in terrorism case

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan (C) arrives to appear before the Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad on September 1, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the orders of the anti-terrorism court, PTI Chairman Imran Khan finally appeared before the Islamabad Police's joint investigation team (JIT) in a terror case for allegedly threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally in Islamabad on August 20.

Imran Khan was booked for terrorism under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for making controversial remarks against the sessions judge and the senior police office on August 20.

Earlier, the PTI leader had been avoiding the JIT despite being given a third notice for appearing by the JIT probing the terrorism charges against him.

On September 12, prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi apprised ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan that the PTI chairman had not yet joined the investigation.

During the course of the proceedings, the ATC judge ordered the prosecution and Khan’s counsel to decide where and when to become a part of the investigation and extended the PTI leader’s interim bail till September 20.

Imran Khan, however, recorded his statement before the JIT at the SSP office in Islamabad.

Speaking to journalists after appearing before the JIT, the PTI chairman Imran Khan lashed out at the coalition government over its alleged failure in controlling the economic crisis and said, “Pakistan is following in the footprints of Sri Lanka.”

He maintained that free and fair elections are the only solution to the economic crisis. Imran Khan criticised the government for doing politics amid floods and harassing the party’s donors.

“They are trying to crash my party,” Khan said and warned that the government could not withstand his protest call.

He maintained that they may hold negotiations with the government only on the topic of free and fair elections.

Responding to a question about his appearance before the JIT, Imran said that the case has become a joke before the world.

“I appeared before the JIT despite knowing it is a joke,” he added.