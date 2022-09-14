Rabbani lashes out at Imran for taking U-turns

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, without naming former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, accused him of taking U-turns on his anti-establishment and anti-American rhetoric and said the so-called anti-establishment position of the PTI has changed and wanted this establishment to continue till the elections as what ever happened to the allegations of the ‘neutrals’ having and continuing to conspire against them.

“The lust for power is making the process of the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff controversial as this is a red line as far as national security is concerned and I say this despite my principled differences but there are certain things, that are better not discussed,” he said while commenting upon the recent statement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan through which he shifted its earlier narrative of anti-Establishment and anti-American.

Senator Rabbani said a non-ideological party can change its political positions over night on the whim of its leader. “The cult of fascism has no political ideology,” he said. The former Senate chairman said the anti-USA rhetoric has also been sacrificed at the alter of power and the meetings in Banigala and also the ambassador if this was not enough a former CIA headed lobbying firm has been hired.

Rabbani said, “There is the narrative of why diplomats meet political party leaders, meeting with former US diplomat and CIA analyst Robin Raphael and other diplomats is justified. “The CIA functionaries may be former seems to be a common denominator,” he said.