Agriculture stakeholders' conference held

Rawalpindi: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) organised an Agriculture stakeholders’ conference here on Tuesday, with an aim to harvest constructive feedback on issues related to quality in the agriculture sector, effective management, coordination, and government policies.

The conference was organised by the PMAS-AAUR faculty of Agriculture in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC).

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman was the chief guest while the event was also attended by students, faculty members, researchers, entrepreneurs, thinkers, and industry leaders from banks, development finance institutions, the public sector, and agri sector corporations.

Speakers while addressing highlighted the issues & problems facing the agriculture sector and emphasised reimagining the agri value chain, introducing pro-farmer legislation, and creating an enabling regulatory framework for promotion of green economy.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-uz-Zaman discussed the development of science and technology in agriculture and stated that this sector can only develop by improving scientific & technological revolution and eco-smart agriculture. He stressed on industry academia linkages and stated that such

events are important for learning, expertise sharing and cooperation.