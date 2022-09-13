Drug smuggling bid foiled

LANDIKOTAL: Police foiled a drug smuggling bid via Charwazgai check-post in the Landikotal subdivision of Khyber district here on Monday.Police said they stopped a car (FY-877) and recovered 7.5kg of ice (methamphetamine) drug from it.The car driver identified as Dunya Gul was arrested and shifted to lockup for further investigation.
