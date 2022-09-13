 
Tuesday September 13, 2022
World

UN presses Sri Lanka to advance human rights

By AFP
September 13, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka should improve human rights and strengthen institutions to tackle the humanitarian challenges that have sprung from its worst financial crisis in seven decades, a top UN Human Rights official said on Monday.

UN member states and international financial institutions should support Sri Lanka as it tries to assist millions struggling with food, fuel, power and medicine shortages, said Nada Al-Nashif, UN Acting High Commissioner for Human Rights.

