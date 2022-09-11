Islamabad Police summon Imran again to join probe in terror case. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The capital city police Saturday summoned the PTI Chairman Imran Khan again to appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing a terrorism case against him.

The notice was issued on Saturday after the former prime minister failed to appear before the JIT at the Margalla Police Station in a case lodged against him for allegedly threatening a lower court judge, Zeba Chaudhry.

The notice mentioned that Imran was on bail in the case till September 12, therefore, he should appear before the investigation team at 5pm today to ensure that he answers its questions.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also earlier this week asked the former prime minister to ensure that he cooperates with the police in the case investigation.

Although, Imran did not appear before the JIT yet he submitted a reply on Friday through his lawyer, stating that the threats issued to a female judge in a rally did not fall under “terrorism” and the case should be dismissed as he was “innocent”.

“I am the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I have been the prime minister of Pakistan, the government tortured (my aide) Shahbaz Gill due to political opposition, the report filed in the Islamabad High Court proved the torture of Shahbaz Gill,” Khan told the JIT.

The PTI leader added that what he had said in the speech could not be categorised as terrorism, adding that he neither committed any illegal acts nor harmed anyone.