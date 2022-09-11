Land scam inquiry against Sh Rashid forwarded to ACE Rawalpindi

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore, has sent an inquiry to the ACE, Rawalpindi, against Sheikh Rashid in connection with a land fee scam.

The ACE Rawalpindi was directed to see the matter on legal grounds and submit the tax due on sale of land sold by Sheikh Rashid to the national exchequer. Rashid had had an agreement with a private housing society for the sale of at least 39 acres while 19 acres were sold. It was alleged that Rashid had not submitted taxes to the national exchequer. The ACE started an inquiry against Rashid while he kept claiming that the tax would be paid by the purchaser. Rashid later moved a court which refrained the ACE from harassing him and directed it to pursue the matter according to the law.

Rashid had a piece of land declared in tax returns and had entered into a sale agreement of land measuring 149 kanals in the Attock district in return for Rs 670 million and received Rs 100 million as advance payment. According to the terms of agreement, he was supposed to receive Rs 570 million at the time of land ownership transfer within a year from February 23, 2021. According to him, the purchaser had issued a cheque in his name for the remaining amount, which had not so far been encashed despite the lapse of the agreed period.

Now, the ACE Lahore has directed the ACE Rawalpindi to receive Rs 86 lakh from the purchaser instead of Rs 21 lakh. It has directed that the tax money be deposited in the national exchequer. The district collector has been directed to receive the remaining money.