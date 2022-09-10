437.7 kanal state land retrieved

LAHORE:A total of 437.7 kanal state land having a total market value of over Rs419 million was retrieved from squatters in Mianwali, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sargodha, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Nankana Sahib and Sahiwal districts as a result of action taken by the administration concerned on the orders of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab to redress public complaints.

The spokesman for the Ombudsman Office disclosed this in a statement Friday. He explained that 87.2 kanal of government land worth Rs27.42 million was recovered from occupants in Mianwali district after five complainants approached the ombudsman office for the same.

The ombudsman’s office intervened in response to three different applications to retrieve a total of 96 kanals worth Rs200 million from illegal dwellers in Toba Tek Singh. A degree of Rs3.71 million was issued in favour of one Nasir Ahmad of Pir Mahal regarding crops produced after the involvement of the ombudsman office, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman pointed out that the ombudsman office retrieved 51.19 kanal govt land valued at around Rs15.51 million in Jhang. The ransom amount Rs3113,138 was charged and deposited to the government treasury against state land measuring 12,452.11 kanals in tehsil Athara Hazari.

Besides, 18 kanal graveyard lands, valuing around Rs100 million, in Bhera and Bhalwal tehsils of Sargodha were retrieved. Similarly, 126.16 kanal state land of Rs34,650,000 in Rajanpur, 34 kanal and 13 marla government land of Rs25,613,280 in Sadiqabad tehsil of Rahimyar Khan district, one kanal and eight marla government road, worth Rs9.8 million, in Shahkot, Nankana Sahib district and a public thoroughfare, measuring 5.4 acres and having the market value of Rs7,447,397 was retrieved in Sahiwal. Zahid Iqbal of Depalpur, Okara was given possession of a five-marla plot, valued over Rs1.8 million, on the intervention of the ombudsman office. Similarly, the ombudsman office mediated to ensure the transfer of inherited property measuring 11.9 kanal worth Rs3.7 million in favour of Naseer Ahmad of the Harbanspura area, Lahore.