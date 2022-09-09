Girls’ hostel inaugurated in UET

LAHORE:Punjab Governor and Chancellor University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore M Baligh-ur-Rehman along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar inaugurated a hostel for 300 female students in the university on Thursday.

Deans of all faculties, Registrar, Senior Warden and Chairmen of all departments were also present on this occasion. Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad provided funding of Rs144 million for the construction of the hostel.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the hostel, Governor said that only 35 percent of female students in STEM subjects get higher education in Pakistan. Therefore, empowering and facilitating female students in these fields was of paramount importance. “We need more women as leaders, scientists, engineers, and business managers,” he added.

The student population of UET has 24% female students and 27% women teachers and this ratio has been increasing over the years. The governor appreciated the efforts of UET and HEC for providing a safe place for female students to focus their studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Architecture, Town Planning and Business Administration. Governor also appreciated the performance of Zamil, the representative society of female students and Society of Women Engineers USA Punjab Chapter.