Thousands attend ‘Peace March’ in Bara

BARA: The Bara Siyasi Ittehad on Sunday held the ‘Khyber Peace March’ to raise their voice against incidents of terrorism, target-killings and extortion in ex-Fata, particularly in Khyber district, as thousands of people marched from Dogra area to Bara Bazaar.

The activists of political parties, students, traders, and civil society organisations attended the march. They expressed concern over the law and order in Bara and Tirah of Khyber district and its adjoining areas.

Chanting slogans and carrying placards inscribed with “We want peace”, the participants assembled at Khyber Chowk in Bara Bazaar.

The speakers said that tribal people wanted the government to maintain peace and tranquility in the region. They said one million people were living in Khyber district and they wanted peace in the area. The people, they said, had started a new life after one and half decade of militancy.

“We are peaceful and patriotic people and have always strived for the development of the country,” said former federal minister Hameedullah Jan.

He said the tribal people would not allow militant organisations and peace committees to operate in the area. The other speakers vowed the ‘Khyber Peace March’ was a first step towards peace in the merged districts.

“A deliberate attempt is being made to sabotage peace and order in the area so the state and the law-enforcement agencies should take notice of the movement of suspected persons in tribal districts,” said one of the speakers.

The peace was established due to sacrifices of the people, the speakers said, Shah Faisal, adding that the tribespeople faced displacement and other difficulties because of terrorism.

“The tribal people have awakened. They want peace not militancy,” Shah Faisal said.

He added the tribal people were determined to reject lawlessness. He said the people were being intimidated and were receiving extortion calls besides facing target killings.

The speakers said they had supported every initiative of peace in the region and had stood side by side with law-enforcement agencies and security forces to establish peace and order in the region.

“We, the people of Khyber district, ask the federal and provincial governments as well as the law-enforcement agencies to have mercy on the tribal people and to refrain from making policies that could foment unrest and cause destruction,” said another.