Mardan hospital to set up Regional Blood Centre

MARDAN: The newly appointed Board of Governors (BoG) of the Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Mardan has approved the provision of a place for setting up the Regional Blood Centre and expressed the resolve to expedite the work on establishing a Cath lab.

The information was shared as the newly appointed BoG of the MTI Mardan held its maiden meeting at the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and took some important decisions concerning patient care.

BoG Chairman Attaullah Khan Toru chaired the meeting arranged on Saturday.

The BoG members including Dr Muhammad Fazl-e-Qadir, Muhammad Fahim, Muhammad Arshad, Dr Sabina Aziz and Nadeem Anwar were present.

Dean, Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) Prof Dr Muhammad Abbas, Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed, Hospital Director Dr Abdul Jamil, Secretary to BoG Azhar Khan, Finance Director Muhammad Sheraz and IT Manager Mohsin Ali were in attendance as well.

The BoG chairman said the board decided to follow the established rules, regulations and principles in carrying out official duties and making decisions.

He said he wanted the institution to flourish and the maximum possible services are provided to patients.

Hospital Director Dr Abdul Jamil shared details about the MTI Mardan and constituent units.

He said that MTI comprised of MMC, BKMC, Benazir Bhutto Children Hospital, Bacha Khan Dental College, Nursing College and College of Medical Technologies.

Dr Abdul Jamil said the BoG members about various ongoing, completed and future development projects. He said the work on establishing a Cath lab was in progress. The official said the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees had agreed to provide state-of-the-art machines to the hospital for the Cath lab.

He said that the management was working on public-private partnership mode to set up the Cath lab and the process would be expedited.

The board approved the provision of a place for setting up a Regional Blood Centre.

The Health Department will provide equipment and staff for the centre which will arrange blood camps to collect blood under the Safe Blood Transfusion initiative.

Medical Director Prof Dr Imad Hameed told the participants that various specialities along with medical and diagnostic services were being provided at the hospital.

He said that currently, the hospital is providing services in 23 specialities and several sub-specialities.

Dr Imad Hameed shared the details of the patients, procedures, as well as major and minor operations, carried out till June last.

Finance Director Muhammad Sheraz apprised the meeting about the financial status and other related matters. BKMC Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Abbas informed the meeting about the teaching activities, faculty and other related issues. He said classes had been shifted to the new college building.

Recently, the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan granted accreditation to six departments of BKMC, which, he said, is a great achievement.

The BoG chairman said the board had decided on the mechanism for preparing and disseminating the agenda to the board members clearly specifying the time required for the decision.

He said the BoG secretary would share details about how to prepare and share the agenda for a future meeting.