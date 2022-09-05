Four killed in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Four people were killed in different areas of Rawalpindi while two were shifted to a hospital in critical conditions, the police spokesman said.
A filling station employee Ashfaq was killed by a bike-riding gunman at Ratta Amral, on resistance when the gunman refused to pay petrol charges.
A Suzuki driver was killed, while another sustained bullet injuries during a clash between two groups of Suzuki drivers at Rawat on a minor issue while the Rawat Police have found a decomposed corpse lying in a deserted area.
The police have taken up the case. A young man identified as Nadeem was gunned down by unknown shooters in village Samot falling under the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan. In a village Tabar Ratial in Gujar Khan, a person, Ishtiaq Zaman shot wounded on land dispute.
