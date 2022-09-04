Zulfi Bukhari renounces British nationality

ISLAMABAD: Former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development Zulfi Bukhari on Saturday officially renounced his British nationality.

The announcement was made by former HR minister Shireen Mazari on Twitter. The former minister said that Zulfi got official UK confirmation of the renunciation of his British nationality, reported Geo News.

“So much for conspirators propaganda against him that he would run away to the UK after regime change conspiracy,” she added.

Mazari said that Zulfi is standing with the party chairperson Imran Khan and PTI’s movement of Haqiqi Azadi.

Zulfi’s appointment as SAPM was challenged in the Supreme Court back in 2020 for being a dual national. The petition stated that dual nationals should not be appointed as the premier’s special assistants.

The former SAPM resigned from his post over allegations made against him in Rawalpindi Ring Road inquiry in 2021.