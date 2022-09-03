Cop martyred in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants martyred a cop in the limits of Chaudwan Police Station here on Friday, sources said.
The sources said that the cop, who was the driver of the police patrolling van, was going to office for duty on his motorcycle when armed men opened fire on him in the jurisdiction of Chaudwan Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan.
He suffered multiple
bullet wounds and died on the spot. The fallen cop was identified as Zahooruddin.
The accused managed to flee from the spot after committing the crime. A heavy contingent of the police arrived at the scene after the incident. Zahooruddin had sustained injuries in a bomb blast some time back in Dera Ismail Khan.
He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard with state honours.
Earlier, the district police officer and other senior civil and military officials attended his funeral prayer.
