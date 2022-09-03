Running on empty

Due to the damage done to infrastructure by the torrential rains, the residents of Quetta are struggling to obtain gas. According to reports, the flash floods damaged nearly 12 to 24 inches of gas pipelines, leaving many residents without gas.

In addition, there is also a shortage of LPG in the city and its price has skyrocketed to nearly Rs500 per kilogram. The concerned authorities must immediately commence repair works, restore gas supply and bring prices down.

Muhammad Shoaib

Quetta