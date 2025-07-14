Princess Charlotte brings sweet gift for Prince Louis as he missed Wimbledon

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were a delightful addition to the royal box with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Wimbledon Men’s Final on Sunday.

Prince Louis was notably absent as his two siblings – smartly dressed for the beloved sporting event – appeared next to their parents.

Following the intense match, which was won by Italian player Jannik Sinner, the two Wales children, were in awe meeting with the champion. However, in their excitement, Charlotte did not forget about her little brother in a sweet gesture.

In a social media clip, which was shared online by fan pages and Wimbledon’s official page, Charlotte and George requested memorabilia from the game – a signed tennis ball.

Jannik signed a ball for George and Charlotte, and then he was handed a third ball by the young princess for Louis.

“They’ve brought one for their brother as well,” Kate told the athlete and he happily signed away.

Fans in the comments gushed over the heartfelt gesture for the seven-year-old prince.

“So sweet. A signed ball for Louis as well,” one fan wrote.

Another noted, “A very special moment [heart and clapping emoji] Princess Charlotte is in awe.”

According to reports, the reason why Louis didn’t attend the match on Sunday is because he is not yet eight – a standard Prince William and Kate Middleton have set for their children to publicly attend a sporting event.