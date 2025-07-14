Rian Johnson shares reason why ‘Star Wars’ trilogy was scrapped

Rian Johnson revealed why his Star Wars Trilogy never made it to final cut.

The director of 2017's The Last Jedi broke his silence on the long rumoured science fiction film.

In an interview with the Rolling Stone, Johnson explained that while he and Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy enjoyed brain-storming and developing ideas for the three-film saga, Knives out came along making his focus largely shift to the murder mystery blockbuster.

He said, "Nothing really happened with it. We had a great time working together, and they said, 'Let's keep doing it.'"

"I said, 'Great!' I would kick ideas around with Kathy. The short version is Knives Out happened. I went off and made Knives Out, and was off to the races, busy making murder mysteries," Johnson added.

However, the Poker Face star went on to say that if somewhere in the future an opportunity occurs "to do it or do something else in Star Wars, I would be thrilled."

While sharing more about the trilogy he added that it was "all very conceptual" and he never developed any "outline or a treatment or anything" for the project.

Johnson's recent film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is now available to stream.