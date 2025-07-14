Prince Harry’s camp reacts as Palace ‘disappointed’ by peace meeting leak

Prince Harry is taking major strides to finally end the ongoing feud with his father King Charles, as the secret peace talk summit held last week ignites hopes of a reunion.

The monarch’s director of communications Tobyn Andreae was photographed meeting with Harry’s senior aides Meredith Maines and Liam Maguire on July 9 at a venue just three-minute walk away from Clarence House.

While the content of the meeting remains under wraps, a source told The Sun that the ‘secret peace summit’ was held after Harry had “given his blessing”. Moreover, Buckingham Palace also supported the notion to “open a channel of communication” as the plans initiated two weeks ago.

However, the leak about the meeting have seemed to caused a bit of stir in the Palace. There is said to be a “weary disappointment” in the Palace over the photos and leaking of the talks, the outlet reported.

When the news first broke out, royal watchers on X speculated that someone from the Sussex camp could have leaked the details. Some even alleged that this may have been a test for Harry to see if he could be trusted with anything before moving forward with a reconciliation.

However, sources close to the Sussexes are said to be frustrated by details of last week’s meeting emerging, and deny leaking them.

Officially, Buckingham Palace and Archewell declined to comment on the matter entirely.