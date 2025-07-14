Andy Samberg makes shocking confession about 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' fame

Andy Samberg made a surprising admission about Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame, revealing he was unaware of just how popular the 2013 sitcom had become until a family vacation made him realise it.

During a casual conversation with Parks and Recreation star Amy Peohler the actor, who played the fan-favourite cop Jake Peralta in the two-time Emmy-winning sitcom, revealed it wasn’t until a few years ago that he realised the global fame.

"Everywhere I went, it was like, 'Jake Peralta!'" the Saturday Night Live alum recalled being recognised during a trip to Europe. "I felt like I was on Friends. I was like, 'Oh my God, the show is actually really big and people really watch it.' And kids love it and families watch it together."

During a recent episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the Palm Springs actor described working on the sitcom, which concluded in 2021, as a full-circle moment.

Growing up, he used to watch high-quality sitcoms with his family and now, he’s part of one himself.

"I did something that is that for people is really gratifying. And it was amazing," he says about the Mike Schur and Dan Goor-created series about a Brooklyn-based precinct.