Mary-Louise Parker confesses she would never do one thing in career

Mary-Louise Parker shares rare insights on being a celebrity

Mary-Louise Parker might be a star for the world, she is not concerned about how she is perceived.

The 60-year-old actress admitted in an interview that she recently discussed her Wikipedia page with her godson and told him that she’d never look at that.

The Red star told Page Six, “I think it’s bad to look at things like that,” adding that keeping track of things like that can make “you think about them too much.”

Although if Parker were to see her Wiki page, she would find all her accolades and achievements listed, including two Tonys, two Golden Globes and an Emmy.

The actress’ page also contains a list of characters she has played throughout her longstanding career, including Ruth Jamison and Dianne Sway in the films Fried Green Tomatoes and The Client, respectively, as well as Nancy Botwin in the TV series Weeds and Harper Pitt in miniseries Angels in America.

Parker also appeared beside Bruce Willis in Red, and in many Broadway shows.

Most recently, the actress is starring in the supernatural horror mini-series, The Institute, which is an adaptation of the Stephen King novel of the same name.