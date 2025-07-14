Sarah Jessica Parker gets honest about dating THIS actor

Hollywood star Sarah Jessica Parker has recently made honest confession about dating one big movie star in her past.

The Hocus Pocus star finally confirmed that she once dated Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage who sparked romance speculation when they appeared together in the 1992 romantic comedy, Honeymoon in Vegas.

During an appearance on latest episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 13, host Andy asked Sarah about the dating rumour with Nicolas.

“Um, yes, I did date him,” revealed the 60-year-old.

Interestingly, Sarah never went into any further detail.

However, it appeared the relationship was a brief one that happened during the production of Honeymoon in Vegas, which ran from August until November of 1991.

Andy jokingly said that he would need to have a follow-up conversation with his longtime pal.

“Oh wow. We've got some talking to do!” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Sex And The City actress opened up about her current husband, Matthew Broderick, and how she knew he’s “the one”.

Sarah, who married in 1997 and share three children with Matthew, explained, ‘I just knew he was incredible (having) just spent a little bit of time with him.”

“But I think probably pretty early,” added the actress.