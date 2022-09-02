Directive to speed up pace of uplift projects

LAHORE:Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal Thursday instructed the department concerned for accelerating the pace of ongoing development projects in the industrial centres being organised by Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) to strengthen the provincial economy and creation of job opportunities.

The instruction was issued in a meeting with the PIEDMC Chairman Muhammad Anis Khawaja. He noted that there was a favourable environment for trade and investment in Punjab and maintained that the investors should take benefit from the available opportunities. Special Economic Zones are engine of economic development and there are vast investment opportunities for domestic and foreign investors in Special Economic Zones, he remarked. He said that world-class infrastructure had been provided in the industrial centres to attract the business community. Around 10 Special Economic Zones will be created in different parts of Punjab, he added and mentioned that the zones would be the forerunner of the industrial revolution in the province. Those investing in SEZs will get an income tax exemption for 10 years, he concluded. Muhammad Anis Khawaja informed about the progress on the ongoing development works in the industrial centres.