No presence on social networking websites: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday clarified that it did not have any presence on Twitter and Facebook or other social networking websites.

In a statement issued here by the Public Relations Department, it was stated that a fake Twitter account in the name of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was being run on social media. “It is clarified that the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have any presence on Twitter and Facebook or other social networking websites and all the accounts being run in the name of the SC are fake,” the statement said. It said the quarters concerned, i.e. FIA and PTA, had also been asked to block such names, IDs and pages and take legal action in accordance with the law.