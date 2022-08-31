Landslide kills 2 labourers in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: Two labourers working on the Suki Kinari Hydropower project in Kaghan valley were killed and another injured when landslides fell on them on Tuesday.

“A heavy mass of the earth fell on the two workers during the work. The bodies of the two labourers were retrieved from the debris while the injured was shifted to a local health facility,” SHO Balakot Police Station Qazi Wajid told reporters.

He said that those who died in the landslides were identified as Mohammad Sajid and Mohammad Tanveer, whose bodies were dispatched to their native areas.

The SHO said that injured Abdul Kabeer was shifted to a health facility where his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, six people were injured when two groups of traders and handcart push brawled with each other over an unknown reason in Shinkiari bazaar.

They first exchanged harsh words and then attacked each other with batons leaving six of them injured.