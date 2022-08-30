FCCU provides more than Rs241m scholarships to 1,914 students

LAHORE: The Financial Aid programme at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University), facilitates successful academic pursuits of financially deserving students. In the academic

year 2021-22, FCCU provided scholarships of more than Rs241 million to 1,914 students.

According to a press release, the recent Covid-19 pandemic and the unstable economic situation in Pakistan has destabilised households across the country. Increase in cost of living, decrease in real incomes and a global economic downturn are some of the factors that may affect accessibility to higher education. FCCU understands that the need of the time is to provide our youths with affordable and quality education to ensure that they play their role in national development and economic growth of Pakistan.

Under the leadership of Dr Jonathan S Addleton, Rector FCCU, the University is strongly following its mission: To impart, create and disseminate knowledge and to develop informed, ethical and responsible citizens who are prepared and committed to learn, lead and serve; persons who exemplify the FCCU motto, “By love serve one another”.

As per the press release, there are several streams of donations which include the Scholarship Fund, Endowment Fund, Named Scholarships & Endowments, Zakat Fund, Minority Student Scholarships, Scholarships for Women, Scholarships for Hostel students etc. These streams are a major source of supporting the underprivileged and disadvantaged. It is important to note that the University awards financial assistance to recipients on a non-discriminatory and equal opportunity basis.

Scholarships are made possible through the generous contributions of our donors composed of alumni and friends, corporations, foundations, government organisations, etc. FCCU is obliged to all its donors for their generosity.