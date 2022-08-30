Germany to provide food for 1,000 flood-hit families in Lasbela

German Consul General Holger Ziegeler and CEO Balochistan Rural Support Programme (BRSP) Dr Shahnawaz Khan signed an emergency food relief project in Karachi on Monday to provide food aid for 1,000 families for two months in District Lasbela, Balochistan, said a press release.

The programme, Ziegeler said, would help flood-stricken families with their immediate nutrition needs and allow them to focus on other pressing issues. He said: “We are shocked by the devastating #PakistanFloods. Early response is crucial!”

“We appreciate the generous support of the people of Germany,” said Dr Shahnawaz. The disaster, he said, was so extensive that the Government of Pakistan and non-governmental organisations needed the help of the international community as well so that they could address rehabilitation through education, health and clean drinking water.

The funds were made available by the German Federal Foreign Office’s Humanitarian Assistance on an appeal from the consulate general. The German government is working closely with Pakistani authorities, international organisations and NGOs on further assistance. Recent deadliest monsoon flash floods have struck several of districts in the Balochistan province since July 4, 2022. Balochistan’s flood death toll has risen to 247 as of August 28, 2022.

The counsel general and his wife have fallen in love with Balochistan since their visit to the Quaid’s Residence in Ziarat. They have travelled in Sindh extensively, making many friends, so the wellbeing if their host provinces is always on their mind.

The Government of Balochistan has declared an immediate emergency in 22 districts of the province, including Quetta, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah Pishin, Chaman, Zhob, Kharan, Washuk, Loralai and Duki, and rescue operations are in progress.

The flash-floods highly affected agriculture and livestock, destroyed thousands of home, wash/sanitation/health facilities and infrastructure in Balochistan’s affected districts. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority, through district disaster management authorities, gathered some initial information that around 32,000 households are in need for immediate support.

Damage to infrastructure has further worsened the humanitarian situation as the partial or total destruction of roads and bridges impedes people’s ability to flee or travel to safer areas to access markets, healthcare or other essential services, and restricts the delivery of relief supplies to those in need.