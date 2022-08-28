ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received a telephone call from Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates, on Saturday.

During the call, the president of the UAE conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan. His Highness expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

The UAE president offered all-possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity.

In this context, he told the prime minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and other foods.



The prime minister also acknowledged the ongoing relief work of the UAE Red Crescent and Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-affected areas.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked His Highness for the UAE’s timely assistance to support the government’s efforts in rescue and relief efforts.

Meanwhile, the media in the Middle East reported that Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed ordered the provision of urgent relief aid to Pakistan. Sheikh Mohamed also ordered provision of all humanitarian relief services to the displaced to enhance their ability to overcome the challenges they are facing.

The UAE relief aid includes some 300,000 tonnes of food supplies, as well as tonnes of medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials. The UAE relief teams will also provide all kinds of humanitarian support to Pakistani cadres and institutions concerned with efforts to secure the safety of the affected and their food, medical and logistical needs.