Hockey trials held for PM’s Talent Hunt

KARACHI: Shaza Faitma, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, has said that they had selected 12 sports disciplines in which men and women both can equally participate.

"Youth is a top priority for us. Pakistan is a fortunate country because its 68 percent population is young and around 150 million people are less than 30 yers of age," she said while speaking at the opening ceremony of hockey trials for Prime Minister ‘s Youth Talent Hunt Sports League at Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET).

Shaza called on the SSUET Chancellor Jawaid Anwar and discussed with him the present scenario of sports in Pakistan.

Addressing the media persons, Shaza said that youth must be positively engaged in healthy and constructive activities.

Budget for the whole talent hunt project is around Rs2700 million, while Rs100 million has been reserved for hockey. More than 500 players took part in the trials at KHA ground.