Squad for SAFF Women Football C’ship named

KARACHI: FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee on Friday announced Pakistan women team for the SAFF Women Football Championship which will begin in Nepal from September 6.

UAE-based Maria Khan will lead the side while Malika-e-Noor will be her deputy.

Initially 35 players were invited for the training camp which had started early this month and out of them a final 23-member squad was finalised.

Squad: Alina Ispahani, Anmol Hira, Atiqa Nasir, Ghazala Amir, Hajra Khan, Khadija Kazmi, Maliha Nasir, Malika-e-Noor (vice captain), Maria Khan (captain), Marvi Baig, Mishal Bhatti, Nadia Khan, Nisha Ashraf, Nizalia Siddiqui, Rameen Fareed, Roshnan Ali, Sahar Zaman, Sara Khan, Shani Shahida, Shanzay Nazir, Suha Hirani, Syeda Mahpara and Zulfia Nazir

Officials: Adeel Rizki (coach), Walid Khan (assistant coach), Ahsanullah Khan (goalkeeping coach).