I’m very dangerous, says Imran

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, speaking to media after appearing in court to extend pre-arrest bail, in Islamabad. — PTI Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said those taking decisions or getting decisions done should think about the country and added, “I am very dangerous”.



He was talking informally to reporters after being granted interim bail by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case registered against him for giving threatening remarks about a woman additional sessions judge. The court accepted the pre-arrest bail till Sept 1 against surety bonds worth Rs100,000. The PTI head had moved his bail petition through his lawyer Dr Babar Awan and Ali Bukhari, Advocate.

Imran Khan avoided answering several questions asked by the reporters. However, on the way out, he uttered only a single sentence, “I am very dangerous”, on insistence for a reply to his questions by a reporter.

Later on, talking to the press outside the court premises, the former premier said those who were taking decisions, or getting decisions done, should think about the country. He said: “They are trying to arrest the head of the largest party of the country in this case.” He contended that Pakistan was being mocked all over the world at this time. He accused the government of trying to score a “technical knockout” against him.



The allegations against Khan stem from a weekend rally when he criticised a judge responsible for keeping a PTI official in police custody after party leaders said he was “tortured”. Khan once again repeated his criticism of the judge and said the government was running scared because of his popularity. “Due to that fear, they are looking for technical knockouts. Just to save themselves, they are making a mockery of the country,” he said.

Khan said Gill had been tortured and sexually abused in custody, and vowed action against those responsible. He said the government had turned the country into a banana republic. “There is no law here and any charges can be brought against anyone,” he said.