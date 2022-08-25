Islamabad: Imran Khan granted protective bail in Section 144 violation case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been granted interim bail in another case related to alleged violation of Section 144. Photo: Twitter/file

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday granted interim bail to PTI Chairman Imran Khan in another case related to the alleged violation of Section 144 in the federal capital.



The Islamabad Police had filed the case against the former prime minister and other PTI leaders for holding a rally in the federal capital on August 20 despite a ban.

After being granted interim bail in the terrorism case by the ATC, the PTI chairman appeared before the district and sessions court where Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard his petition.

During the course of the proceedings, Babar Awan, Khan’s counsel apprised the court that his client is contesting by-elections in nine constituencies and pleaded with the court to grant him interim bail so that his client could run election comparing freely.

After hearing the argument, the court granted him interim bail till September 7 against a surety bond worth Rs5000. The court also sought the police along with the case record at the next hearing.