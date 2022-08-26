Imran not to apologise to IHC: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry during press conference.—PTI/Youtube

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s senior leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that Imran Khan will not apologise to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court case. He also stated in reply that this is really sad that a full bench is hearing this case.

In response to a query regarding Imran Khan’s remarks about the female judge, he questioned if they should not feel ashamed themselves of such an act and legal action is right and there is no issue in it.

He said in a tweet that he was proud of the young magistrate’s sensitisation on torture that he made it basis of refusal to the remand. On the other hand, IHC acting chief justice really needs to go back to basics and learn some lessons on HR protection. “I am at a loss for words to express my dismay over insensitivity on torture allegations.”

Talking in a private TV channel talk show, Fawad said that Shahbaz Gill was tortured and the IHC directed the IGP to hold an inquiry. He said if it was not a joke that the IHC sought an inquiry while the medical board had confirmed that Shahbaz Gill was inflicted custodial torture. He said that Shahbaz Gill’s private parts were given electric shocks and they should feel ashamed of such barbaric acts.



He said that it should be decided collectively that Pakistan should be made a true democratic country. PTI, during its tenure, had made it clear that institutions should reduce their interference in the government.

Fawad said that politicians should sit together and make judicial reforms. Media should do responsible journalism. He said the PTI had taken up these issues during its tenure. Things have gone upside down in six months as Pakistan is heading towards a Burma-like situation, he said. He claimed that the media was being gagged, raids are being conducted on media persons and politicians are being tortured.

Fawad Ch said that people were targeted during the Ziaul Haq era and after that such a situation never arose but in this regime, politicians are being maltreated and this situation is highly unfortunate for Pakistan. He said that it is now an open secret that the PTI government had the support of the establishment and today people know well which decisions are taken and where. He said that social media is a huge platform and things cannot be kept secret.

Fawad said that disqualification of Imran Khan is not an issue of PTI but the whole Pakistan because Imran is the only leader having countrywide presence and the PTI is the only federal party. Imran Khan is the only leader in Pakistan who is listened to even in remote areas like Chagai and his voice is heard from Gwadar to ex-Fata region. He said that rule of law could not be established in the country until the judiciary and establishment come under law.

To a question regarding backdoor diplomacy being done by Faisal Vawda, he said that they need not backdoor diplomacy. He said the PTI government had not put a ban on Hamid Mir nor the PTI government had asked for such a thing.

He said that PM Shehbaz Sharif should announce elections and afterwards politicians should finalise a framework as to what election method should be followed. The political parties should give space to others.

He said the country cannot exist in the absence of judiciary and army but we should decide how the institutions can become a strength for each other.