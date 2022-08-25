Roots School receives award for innovative education provider

Islamabad : Roots International Education Group received the ‘Best & Most Innovative Education Service Providers Award 2022’ at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Annual Achievement Awards held in Bangkok on August 19, presented by Arada Faungtong, advisor/representative from the Prime Minister, Thailand, says a press release.

The event marks achievement of yet another milestone for Roots International Education Group and underscores provision of quality international standard education in Pakistan.

The achievement was followed by a series of exclusive meetings held between officials representing Pakistan’s leading transnational university, Metropolitan International University College and Thailand’s top-ranking higher education institute, Thammasat University which culminated in discussions on collaboration in areas pertaining to dual degrees, special courses from FinTech, Business, Sociology, Artificial Intelligence etc.

Both groups highlighted the importance of the aforementioned categories being evaluated and assessed through a comprehensive & robust evaluation of broad scale parameters to measure the effectiveness of the organizations’ delivery and attainment. Roots International Education Group is a leading chain of private sector educational institutes. Our commitment & pursuit of excellence in world class teaching and learning standards set us apart. We continue to serve Pakistani youth across all frontiers.