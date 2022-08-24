UHS mulls semester system for PhD, MPhil programmes

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to switch all its MPhil and PhD programmes from annual to semester-based system.

In this regard, Vice-Chancellor Professor Ahsan Waheed Rathore has directed the heads of all teaching departments to submit their recommendations within two days. These recommendations will come into force after the approval of the university's academic council and the syndicate. Addressing the faculty meeting on Tuesday, Professor Rathore said that the university would follow the best practices. "We will make these programs structured with a definite timeline for the completion of each course", he stated adding that the Higher Education Commission's guidelines would be followed in this regard. UHS VC added that the vacant faculty positions in various departments of the university would be filled on a priority basis.