Prince Harry, Meghan begin new era with King Charles to embrace royal reset

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken a major step in order to end the feud with King Charles and the royal family.

Notably, the Duke of Sussex and the monarch's aides were photographed in London on July 9, which could have seen a first big step towards reconciliation between the Montecito couple and the royals.

Meredith Maines, Harry's chief of staff and communications director, and the Sussexes' U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, met with Tobyn Andreae, the King's communications secretary, The Mail reported.

Now, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, claimed that Harry and Meghan are the ones who "initiated" the meeting as they wanted to restart their royal era in the Firm.

In conversation with MailOnline, he said, "Harry and Meghan reportedly initiated this meeting, as it is clear that any contact with the Royal Family which could have positive connotations is pivotal to them as they have nothing else to offer."

"They want to be associated with 'reconciliation', yet previously have been so destructive," the royal expert added.

Moreover, Richard talked about the current "leaking" of private meeting details to the media debate, stating it was "extremely controversial."

"The motives of both parties, who knew, who leaked it and whether Prince William was aware of it as he obviously should have been, are currently matters which are hotly debated," he shared.