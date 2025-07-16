Queen Camilla leaves Kate Middleton, Princess Anne behind with new title

Queen Camilla became the first woman and first member of the royal family to receive a significant title, leaving Princess Anne and Kate Middleton behind.

In a historic move, King Charles' wife has been announced as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom ahead of her visit to Devonport naval base in Plymouth on Wednesday.

As per GB, during her upcoming royal engagement, Camilla will "join the ship's company of HMS Astute to mark the end of the submarine's record-breaking 15-year first commission."

She developed a strong connection with the submarine as Lady Sponsor since its naming in 2007.

The First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Gen Sir Gwyn Jenkins, expressed good wishes for Queen Camilla, who is all set to begin a notable journey.

He believes that her new role would further enhance Her Majesty's relationship with the service.

HMS Astute's Commanding Officer, Commander Christopher Bate, praised Queen Camilla for extending support since the "very beginning."

He said, "She has consistently shown a deep commitment to all aspects of our work."

"It is a proud and memorable moment to welcome Her Majesty to HMS Astute and for her to meet our families as we mark the end of our first commission."