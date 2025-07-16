Prince Harry renews support for royal mission after high-profile meeting

Prince Harry has vowed to show his support for the important mission that a beloved royal had started and it continues to have major impact today.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in Angola for a landmine walk with The HALO Trust on Tuesday, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Princess Diana.

Following the walk, the Duke met with Angola’s president, João Lourenço. The CEO of The Halo Trust, James Cowan, released a statement about the private high-profile meeting, via People Magazine.

“It was an honour to have an audience with His Excellency President Lourenço today alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to discuss HALO’s continued demining efforts in Angola,” the statement read.

“We thanked him for his extraordinary dedication to and investment in the vision of a mine-free country, and he expressed his intention to continue to support our work with a further significant contract for the next three years. Our partnership is strengthened and renewed, and we are grateful to President Laurenço for his leadership on this critical issue.”

The late Princess of Wales, Diana, was the first royal to take the bold initiative and bring attention for an international landmine ban. She walked through an active minefield in Huambo, Angola, in January 1997, stepping out in partnership with the HALO Trust.

Sadly, the year when she took a significant step towards a mine-free world, happened to be her last. She died in August 1997 at age 36 following a car accident in Paris.

However, Harry is determined to carry on her legacy and continue to the mission that his and Prince William’s mother had started.