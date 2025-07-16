'Squid Game' fans slam Emmys 2025 over major snub

Emmys nominees 2025 sparks outrage over shocking omissions of popular shows
The Emmys 2025 nominations have been unveiled and fans are not happy.
The Television Academy is facing intense backlash after leaving out several fan-favorite shows, with Netflix’s Squid Game being one of the most notable omissions.
Shortly after the full list of nominees was released on Tuesday, July 15, devoted fans of the Korean survival drama flooded X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.
One user wrote, "They just go with whatever popular show they watched last. That’s why Squid Game swept a few years ago but is nowhere to be seen now for Season 2."
Another fumed, "The fact that Squid Game hasn't been nominated is straight-up messed up."
A third posted, "Mfs really said, 'Let’s nominate an unknown comedy show 23 times instead.' I’m done. #SquidGame3 #Emmys2025."
Other reactions criticised the lack of recognition for global hits, saying, “It’s so odd. Squid Game is one of the most-watched and talked-about series, and yet another category has three actors from the same show nominated? It's like a joke."
Adding fuel to the fire, when a post went viral stating that Severance led the pack with 27 nominations, a frustrated fan replied, "No offense, but TWENTY-SEVEN? For a show I’ve never even heard of? Meanwhile, Squid Game Season 2 and 3 were among the most promoted and talked-about shows of 2025. Are we serious?"
While Squid Game Season 1 made history in 2022 by winning six Emmys, including Best Actor in a Drama for Lee Jung-jae, the second season of the hit series didn’t receive a single nomination this year.
Notably, the show’s third and final season will be eligible for next year’s ceremony, as the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will honour programming aired between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.
Squid Game fans weren’t alone in their disappointment. Other previously celebrated series also saw shocking snubs, including The Handmaid’s Tale with just one nomination, while Showtime’s Yellowjackets walked away with none.
