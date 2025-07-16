Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's rift with royal family highlighted in TV series

The upcoming series The Real Housewives of London has taken a cheeky jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ongoing rift with the royal family.

In a trailer released on Tuesday, cast member Panthea Parker is shown planning to confront King Charles about his strained relationship with the couple at a palace event.

In the trailer, Parker is seen in a car with her husband, British lawyer Ed Parker, en route to what appears to be a Buckingham Palace garden party. "I'm going to go, 'How do you feel about Harry and what he did?'" Parker declares.

However, her husband quickly intervenes, reading from a booklet: "It says, specifically, 'Do not ask the monarch about Harry and Meghan'." This humorous exchange highlights the sensitive nature of the royal family's relationships.

The timing of Parker's planned confrontation coincides with recent reconciliation efforts between Prince Harry and King Charles. Senior aides from both sides held a meeting in London last week, sparking hopes of a potential royal "peace summit."

Meredith Maines, Prince Harry's chief of staff and communications director, met with Tobyn Andreae, King Charles's communications secretary, on July 9. Liam Maguire, who oversees UK press for Harry and Meghan, also attended the meeting.

In a BBC interview in May, Prince Harry expressed his desire for reconciliation with his family. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he stated.

While royal experts suggest that making amends with King Charles may be possible, mending his relationship with Prince William and Princess Kate will likely be more challenging.

Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate's team was not represented at the recent peace summit.

A friend of the couple revealed that this development should come as no surprise, stating: "It's no coincidence that William and Catherine did not have a representative at the Royal Over-Seas League... They were not asked to send anyone and will be treating the talks with extreme caution."