Call to resolve PMC regulatory authority issue

LAHORE:Pakistan Medical Association held Central Council Meeting on Sunday, which was attended by central councilors from all over Pakistan.

The meeting discussed the PMA situation and demanded the federal government resolve the issue of regulatory authority of medical profession (PMC) on emergent basis. The house showed its deep concern over the undue delay in passing of PMDC regulation bill 2022 in the Senate.

PMA Centre Honorary Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said that PMA is of the unanimous opinion that the PMDC bill 2022 be passed in accordance with the international body (WFME), democratically elected professional members, independent, transparent and autonomous in all respects. The house demanded the government make necessary amendment to the PMDC Bill 2022 passed by the National Assembly before passing it by Senate. The ad hoc body for 89 days should be constituted on interim basis which will automatically dissolve after completion of electoral process within 89 day as provided in the PMDC bill 2022. In another resolution, the meeting expressed grief over loss of human lives, cattle deaths due to torrential rains and flooding in Sindh and Balochistan. The PMA decided to come forward with all available resources to help the needy in whatever way possible. There are number of case of waterborne diseases apart from skin and eye diseases in the flood-affected areas. PMA Centre also urged its all provincial and district branches to enhance the flood relief activity, set up camps in their affected areas.