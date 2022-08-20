Birth of corruption

This letter refers to the article ‘Seventy five years of Pakistan’s economy’ (August 19, 2022) by Ishrat Husain, which discusses the achievements of Pakistan over the years. While appreciating the country’s initial progress, the factor of corruption was overlooked when analyzing the post-1990 decline. The economy started plummeting as institutions began indulging in corruption. Today, we are preparing to effectively mortgage costly state assets and are facing an economic collapse as we continue to borrow money from the IMF.

While the political mafias are in charge, no beneficial reforms can take place. The current system by which our country runs, will only allow us to keep surviving on borrowed money.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi