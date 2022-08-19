 
Friday August 19, 2022
National

Bilawal to visit four EU countries

By News Desk
August 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit four European countries on August 22 for promotion of relations. Bilawal will visit Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Germany. The foreign minister will also meet with the EU FMs to discuss matters of mutual interest.

